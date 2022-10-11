Let’s harness clean energy

NTV special feature “Up to Smoke” painted a grim picture of how the high cost of living has pushed Korogocho, Nairobi, informal settlement residents to use plastic bags and sacks as an alternative to charcoal, firewood, kerosene and cooking gas as they cannot afford them.

Household air pollution is caused by use of inefficient and polluting fuels and technologies containing health-damaging pollutants. Exposure to it is among the top 10 risk factors for death in Kenya.

The sad story comes after President William Ruto reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to move to 100 per cent clean energy by 2030. Despite being the largest geothermal energy producer and having the largest wind farm in Africa, only about 30 per cent of the country’s hydropower sources, four per cent of its geothermal sources and a much smaller proportion of its wind and solar power potential are harnessed.

Full utilisation of renewable energy sources would have environmental and economic benefits. One, it reduces air pollution as it does not emit greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, hence helping to curb global warming, which results in climate change.

Two, it will diversify energy options, cutting dependency on fuel imports (and associated financial and environmental costs), which will promote energy independence and sustainability. Three, renewable energies are inexhaustible; they can replenish themselves naturally. Lastly, they can create jobs as most renewable facilities are labour-intensive to build, maintain and operate clean energy resources.

There is a need to scale up renewable energy projects and diversify the energy generation blend for cheaper cleaner energy options despite one’s economic class. More public-private partnerships to finance renewable energy projects and innovation of cleaner and affordable stoves should be roped in to save Kenyans from ‘dirty’ fuels. Tapping renewable energy is key to affordable, sustainable and modern energy while mitigating climate change effects.