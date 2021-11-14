Let’s go hi-tech in protection of environment

Zebras

Stranded Zebras at the Tsavo West where fire claimed a large part of the park in Taita Taveta County in this photo taken on August 16, 2020.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  Jackson Kimeu

Specialist in cloud governance and cybersecurity

What you need to know:

  • KWS reports show that, between 2017-2020, some 388 Kenyans were killed and thousands more injured from attacks by wild animals.
  • Many lives were lost, mainly in Maasai Mara and Tsavo national parks, to attacks by animals like elephants and lions.

Cases of human-wildlife conflict (HWC) have increased in many human-dominated landscapes with significant implications for biodiversity conservation. These conflicts are mostly caused by high wildlife population densities and climate change. In developing countries like Kenya, HWC has been seen to increase during severe dry seasons, when wildlife roam outside their protected areas.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.