Let’s go hi-tech in protection of environment

Cases of human-wildlife conflict (HWC) have increased in many human-dominated landscapes with significant implications for biodiversity conservation. These conflicts are mostly caused by high wildlife population densities and climate change. In developing countries like Kenya, HWC has been seen to increase during severe dry seasons, when wildlife roam outside their protected areas.

Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) reports show that, between 2017-2020, some 388 Kenyans were killed and thousands more injured from attacks by wild animals. That lead to compensations demands, which shot up from Sh147 million in the 2014/2015 Financial Year to Sh569 million in FY 2019/2020.

Many lives were lost, mainly in Maasai Mara and Tsavo national parks, to attacks by animals like elephants and lions that strayed into communal land.

Building an ecological protection system based on the latest technology, edge computing — whereby an integrated edge device and an edge-cloud solution that uses artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, Big Data and other advanced technologies — is designed and implemented.

It consists of a network of infra-red and regular cameras, drones and other data collection devices throughout wildlife areas like forests to capture image and video data in all weather and real-time. The data is processed and analysed within a short time (milliseconds) since it’s closer to the source.

Endangered species

A high-precision AI recognition for the species deployed at the edge of the network not only accurately identifies images and video streams received in real time to provide early warnings in a matter of seconds to prevent human-wildlife conflict but also synchronises data that has been cleaned at the edge to the cloud data centre for training and optimisation of the AI recognition model and data aggregation and mining.

This system can be built not only to ease human-wildlife conflict but also set a new example for the conservation of endangered species and ecosystems. By use of this latest technology, forest researchers and wildlife rangers no longer need to trek through terrain with anticipation and fear just to find footprints, excrement and food leftovers of the endangered species.

They only need to log in to the data aggregation platform of the ecological protection system and then conduct in-depth research and analysis on the numbers, living conditions, upstream and downstream food chains and distribution and migration patterns of the herds, as well as rainforest humidity and temperature.

The platform also provides richer and three-dimensional data sets for deeper research on species conservation and biodiversity. The system can also be applied to conserve primates, birds, insects and other rare and endangered species.

Technology can make discoveries, data can speak for itself and they can be used to help humanity to conserve the environment.