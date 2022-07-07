Let’s go back to drawing board on new policy

The proposed National Reproductive Health Policy 2022-2032 (RH policy) is, by far, still problematic despite proposals by young people and civil society organisations to include their input on the draft document. That left out the most crucial and sensitive phase, public participation, which is critical to policy development.

It is the right of every Kenyan to participate in all decisions that affect their lives. It’s not realistic that a document meant to serve the sexual reproductive health (SRH) needs of women and girls is not inclusive of their ideas, wants and needs. Side-lining them—to not include them as equal partners in policy development—is a violation of their rights.

The RH policy disregards data, science and facts and doesn’t reflect the realities of the youth. For instance, the 2019 census recognised intersex as equal persons. Hence, to classify intersex as a disability and medical condition is to ridicule them.

The RH policy stipulates that minors need parental guidance and involvement to access sexual and reproductive health services as a measure of ending teenage pregnancy. But adolescents do not seek permission from their parents to engage in sex. That limits their rightful access to SRH services.

Unsafe abortions

The policy ignores deaths from unsafe abortions by deliberately not pointing out provision for safe abortion in the case of choosing between the mother’s health or life being in danger and emergency treatment as provided for in the Constitution. We all agree that unsafe abortions are the leading cause of maternal deaths in Kenya. Omitting critical reproductive health concerns—mental health, including postpartum depression, and psychological consequences of miscarriage—is imprudent.

Despite the policy pointing out that it will serve all persons in need and requiring SRH services of the highest standard, it excludes young mothers, gender minorities and sex workers. The intentional exclusion of these key groups, who are vulnerable, undermines the constitutional right for every individual to access the highest standard of health.

The policy also traumatises victims of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) by providing biased counselling with the intent of forcing survivors to keep pregnancies. Every person has the right to choose whether to have children or not. The policy further leaves out a large population from accessing SRH services by reserving provision of certain services for married couples.

Even beyond the contentious policy, we have to make sure this speaks to other policies being drafted, making sure there is public participation and voices of young people are included. The Ministry of Health continues to give unrealistic solutions to the challenges women and girls face.

This is a huge challenge to adolescents. The policy should be revised and made readily available by publishing the full copy both online and offline.



