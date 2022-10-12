Let’s ensure data integrity

Businesses are heavily dependent on data. The benefits of gathering data to understand the needs and preferences of your customers are immense.

Data helps to, among other benefits, sharpen decision-making and marketing edge, create better strategies, strengthen customer-business relations and predict customer behaviour.

There is a frenzy for more data-centric processes, thus the need for more data for corporates.

That has precipitated concerns about the handling of customer data, hence privacy-centred policy efforts like the Data Protection Act and related regulations.

The 2019 law was launched with pomp in the legal sphere but not so much in the corporate world.

The corporate sector’s efforts to conform with the Act have so far been, at best, lethargic.

The Office of the Data Protection Commissioner (ODPC) received 1,030 complaints between February, when the Data Protection Regulations took effect, and last month.

The bulk of the complaints targeted digital lenders. But these are not the only black sheep of the corporate world as regards data.

While a good number of businesses have registered as data controllers or data processors, many are yet to conform to the law.

Many still don’t declare why they collect data, how it is used, with whom it will be shared and how data integrity will be enforced. Many businesses that use data commercially are yet to adopt anonymisation.

The ODPC is empowered to audit data processors and controllers on compliance. Getting your processes flagged not only results in enforcement notices and administrative fines but also a steep public relations cost due to the ensuring bad publicity.

Picking up the slack in regard to improving data handling traditions within the corporate world is not optional—at least not anymore.

No longer can the corporate world ignore the need to have more transparency, integrity, fairness and accuracy lest they be subjected to the rigours of punitive measures as set out under the Act.