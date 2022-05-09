Let’s encourage youth to adopt a saving culture

Teaching young people about saving should be entrenched in the country. Starting to save money at an early age assures of a good life in old age. Basically, young people don’t have many expenses. With the passage of time, however, responsibilities grow. Therefore, it is better to save as much as possible when responsibilities are few.

If young people don’t get into the habit of saving, it may become more difficult for them to save as they grow older. On both a personal and a national level, maintaining a solid savings rate is one of the best cures for economic woes.

Saving is a great way to avoid borrowing. If young people can save from an early age, they can avoid borrowing in the future and lead a debt-free life. Not saving early on in life is a bad financial habit since it limits the opportunity for earnings from compounded interest. Young people should be informed that no qualifications or financial background are needed to become experts at managing their finances.

Smarter spending choices

Sometimes, there is a need to change or adapt to the environment — like the people we socialise with as they might have a negative influence on our attempts at saving — to avoid procrastination. Insights on writing budgets will give the youth control over their money, and so will setting goals on how much they would like to save with due dates.

A good saving habit, along with budgeting, allows young people to develop discipline, a universal skill they can apply to other areas of their lives. Having a disciplined approach to money could make it easier to distinguish between wants and needs.

Since money is finite and our wants often exceed our spending power, learning to save encourages young people to think about things like trade-offs and opportunity costs, which could then lead to smarter spending choices.