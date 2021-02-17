Let’s emulate Muslims on funeral rites

Yusuf Haji burial

Relatives and friends of the late Garissa Senator Mohamed Yusuf Haji at the graveside after he was interred at Langata Muslim Cemetery on February 15, 2021.


 

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Roy Mwangi

What you need to know:

  • The culture fostered by Sharia law presents a dignified way of handling the dead.
  • Sharia calls for burial of the body as soon as possible following a simple ritual involving bathing and covering it.

The ease with which Muslims conduct their burial ceremonies is worth emulating. Take the case of the recent burial of Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji. The swiftness with which the event was held brings to question the essence of expensive events, mostly witnessed in Christian burials.

