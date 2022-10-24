Let’s empower the boy child for posterity

Education Cabinet Secretary nominee Ezekiel Machogu, appearing before Parliament’s vetting panel, blamed the increasing lack of father figures and mentorship in modern families for student indiscipline.

In the recent past, society has placed much care and attention on girls—a stark contrast to their male counterparts, who are left to their own devices to wallow and muddle through life.

Many organisations have been created to cater for girls problems, such as female genital cutting and early marriages, alongside affirmative action by the government that has enabled girls to thrive. However, this must be balanced to avoid disenfranchising the boys.

When boys are neglected and society absconds the duty of raising them, they resort to undesirable coping mechanisms. Drug and substance abuse, immoral sexual behaviour and crimes in an effort of getting quick riches are some of the oddities boys get entangled with, putting their health and life on the line.

There is something terribly wrong with how our boys are raised. Boys, and men in general, are expected to be strong even in adversity. Venting by men is stifled, not encouraged. Those who speak out are subjected to stigma and ignominy, complicating their predicament. This is a bad practice that we must shun as it is the single biggest contributor to suicide among men.

Parents, teachers, the clergy and other caregivers must meticulously forge robust mechanisms to help empower boys to avoid further disintegration of the social fabric. We need also to tackle the recent trend of single-parent-headed families so that teens grow holistically, getting care from both parents.

Boys schools must devise proper and effective guidance and counselling departments to help students to tackle life’s challenges. Successful men must also go out of their way and create leaders among boys in their societies through mentorship initiatives for them and the future.