Let’s empower our girls

Today is the 10th anniversary of the International Day of the Girl. The aim of this occasion is to give proper education, healthcare and opportunities to girls and women. It’s also an opportunity to encourage them to pursue a passion without limiting or choosing for them.

Let us use this day to create awareness of domestic violence, sexual harassment and gender inequalities. Females are the vast majority of the victims of sexual abuse; let us pamper them and give them hope and a shoulder to lean on.

Empowerment comes in very many forms and it barely takes a day. Our girls deserve to be given equal privileges as the boys and treated equally. For instance, the constitutional two-thirds gender rule should motivate girls to pursue public offices.

Girls should learn from heroines like Prof Wangari Maathai, the first African woman to receive the Nobel Peace Prize. That will have a positive impact on their lives. They should believe in themselves since most jobs, professionals and positions are given to both genders nowadays. It’s exciting to see women in senior government positions, like Chief Justice and President of the Supreme Court Martha Koome.

Issues like female genital cutting, sexual harassment and gender inequalities are, however, major obstacles to girls’ progress. They rob and withdraw their self-esteem and crush their big dreams.

It’s high time the government and NGOs initiated movements to educate girls and society at large about the significance of the girl child and her value to the community. We are in the era of social media and the internet but there is a girl somewhere in the country who has no access to them, and that, definitely, poses a big challenge to her education.

It’s also saddening that girls drop out of school for lack of basic essentials such as sanitary pads.

On this day, let’s donate, get involved by leading as an example, have motivational talks from their role models, buy them books written by inspirational women and also have a craft party.