Let’s empower communities to save oceans

Even as experts agree that mangrove forests are a major solution to the world’s top challenge, climate change, they have been diminishing over the years, largely because of human activities. According to Kenya’s Ministry of Environment and Forestry, mangrove forests make up only three per cent of Kenya’s forest cover at 61,271 hectares.

The many uses of mangrove trees have resulted in overharvesting. For example, in Lamu, mangrove wood is used in the construction of houses due to its resistance to both rot and insects.

Others have been harvesting mangroves for pulp, which is used in the making of canoes and house decorations. Major development projects, such as those under the Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia Transport (Lapsset) Corridor have also led to the loss of mangroves. As a result, the coastline has been exposed to erosion, flooding and strong ocean tides.

For the Lamu County communities, which mainly depend on fishing and the marine environment for their livelihoods, it is more critical than ever that concerted efforts are made to preserve and restore mangrove forests, as their loss has a direct impact on biodiversity, food security and jobs, global emissions, and coastal protection.

Restoration

Having identified the main challenges mangrove forests face, stakeholders have since 2018 been on a journey to secure, restore and improve the management of mangrove ecosystems in Lamu. Just recently, the Kenya Forest Service, The Nature Conservancy and two local community forest associations signed agreements to co-manage about 26,000 ha of mangrove forest in Lamu over the next five years.

It is expected that through the participatory forest management agreements the Pate-Ndau-Awer and Lamu Community Forest Associations will reverse mangrove forest degradation. It is through such policies that local communities are enabled to form and register community forest associations that help in the conservation and management of forests, including mangrove forests.

It is therefore evident that community participation in mangrove restoration is the most sustainable solution to forest conservation. These community partnerships need a lot of support from stakeholders, including relevant government agencies, to achieve their full potential. Such support includes training the communities on mangrove management and helping them establish nurseries as well as demo plantations.

With the government’s commitment through the Nationally Determined Contributions to conserve mangroves to reduce emissions, it is prudent to enhance partnerships and alliances with the communities, non-governmental organisations and the private sector, among other stakeholders, to advance mangrove restoration and conservation.

It is only through meaningful partnerships and a common strategy with local communities, other stakeholders and high-level political will that the current loss rates of mangrove habitats can be reversed and lead to conservation impact.