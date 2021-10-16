Let’s do all we can to lower smoking rate

Nine out of 10 of Kenya’s 2.5 million smokers regret having taken up the habit, according to the International Tobacco Control (ITC). Yet it seems the necessary support frameworks for smokers are insufficient, with little effort being made by government agencies to help them quit.

The Ministry of Health says smoking is the leading cause of preventable death in Kenya but government services are wanting when it comes to helping smokers quit.

The May ITC report also found that 89 per cent of tobacco users in Kenya think the government should do more to tackle the crisis.

Smokers are left to their devices. Just a third of smokers who visit a health provider in this country get advice on how to quit.

Recently, one of the world’s foremost medical publications, Cochrane, published a systematic review of smoking cessation. It found that just four out of 100 smokers who quit without support, succeed, with the odds dramatically increasing for those who use alternative nicotine products like patches, sprays or e-cigarettes.

Cochrane also found that e-cigarette users are 3.5 times more likely to be successful than those without any support. Smokers who use traditional nicotine replacement therapy like patches and gums are twice as likely to quit.

Countries that have put cessation and harm reduction at the forefront of their tobacco control policies are experiencing the best results. Those that embrace the use of new products like vapes and nicotine pouches have seen their smoking rates fall.

Last month, a report published by the Property Rights Alliance revealed that smoking rates in France, the UK, New Zealand and Canada dropped twice the rate of the global average due to their harm reduction approach.

Combating smoking

Harm reduction policies recognise that people smoke for the nicotine, but they are at risk of health complications due to the tar in the smoke. Nicotine pouches, gums, lozenges and vapes are harm reduction products that allow smokers to continue using nicotine without exposing them to cancer-causing chemicals.

Lab studies have shown that exposure to carcinogens and other toxicants in cigarette smoke is greatly reduced in smokers who switch to harm reduction products.

Some 6.6 million lives could be saved over 10 years in the US if smokers move to nicotine products like e-cigarettes. It is estimated that 70,000 smokers in the UK quit every year, thanks to these products.

France and New Zealand have included nicotine alternatives in their approach to combating smoking while the UK continues to champion nicotine products as one of the best ways to quit.

Sweden has had the greatest success in reducing smoking rates. The rate has dropped to seven per cent – the lowest in Europe. Smokers have been moved to nicotine products that do not burn tobacco.

This month, the US Federal Drugs Agency has, after a rigorous review, confirmed three brands of e-cigarettes as appropriate for protection of public health.

Kenya appears to be moving in the opposite direction by slapping taxes on vapes. This puts them out of reach of smokers. Some activists are going as far as calling for a ban and propagating misinformation on the products.

The number of smoking-related deaths in Kenya is likely to increase due to population growth. Ignoring the latest science on the best ways to reduce smoking-related deaths is a missed opportunity to save lives and an abandonment of smokers.