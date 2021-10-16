Let’s do all we can to lower smoking rate

Smoking zone

A public smoking zone on Koinange Street Nairobi. A report by the International Tobacco Control (ITC), 89 per cent of tobacco users in Kenya think the government should do more to tackle the crisis.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Nashon Okanga

What you need to know:

  • The Ministry of Health says smoking is the leading cause of preventable death in Kenya.
  • Just a third of smokers who visit a health provider in this country get advice on how to quit.

Nine out of 10 of Kenya’s 2.5 million smokers regret having taken up the habit, according to the International Tobacco Control (ITC). Yet it seems the necessary support frameworks for smokers are insufficient, with little effort being made by government agencies to help them quit. 

