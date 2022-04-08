Let’s distribute resources fairly

The 2010 Constitution mentions the word ‘marginalised’ at least 15 times, an emphasis by the framers meant to tackle the problem of marginalisation.

The Constitution seeks to address the chronic inequality and historical economic and social exclusion while laying the foundational framework to enhance the participation of the marginalised areas and people in the integrated social and economic development of the country post-2010.

The Constitution developed a two-pronged approach in addressing marginalisation. This can be traced to the role played by both the colonial and post-colonial governments.

Some of the policies that entrenched marginalisation include the creation of the white highlands and the Closed District Ordinance of 1902, which stands out for its notoriety in dividing Kenya into two.

The policy had been used to separate Northern Frontier Districts (NFD) from the rest of the country. The successive post-colonial governments did not do much to quell the impact of the colonial era policies. The Sessional Paper No. 10 of 1965 is one of the most regressive policy papers that perpetuated marginalisation.

To address this, the Equalisation Fund was established under Article 204 to help marginalised areas catch-up with the rest of the country with priority areas of water, health, roads and electricity.

Public finance

In post-2010 marginalisation, the Constitution highlights the principles that guide public finance. Article 202 enunciates that all revenues raised nationally be shared equitably among the national and county governments. In determining how much each county is entitled to, consideration must be placed on existing developmental gaps, economic disparities within and among counties and the need to remedy them.

The consideration of factors such as economic disparities and the need to address marginalisation gives an edge to the marginalised counties in getting more resources. Suffice to say that counties have a wide budgeting and planning discretion.

However, some constituencies in marginalised counties have barely benefited from county resources. Certain constituencies in the marginalised counties are facing multi-layered marginalisation or what I call “marginalisation within marginalisation.”

The Commission on Revenue Allocation in its Second Policy and criteria for sharing revenue among marginalized areas has dropped the criteria of using the County as a unit of analysis arguing that within the marginalised counties exist pockets of extreme marginalisation and thus used the sub-location as a unit of analysis in coming up with the Second Policy with respect to distribution of the fund.