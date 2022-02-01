Let’s dismantle all the informal graft networks

Anti-graft march

Activists marching along the streets of Nairobi to mark the International Anti-Corruption Day on December 9, 2021.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

By  Kevin Omai

Anti-corruption crusader and governance consultant

What you need to know:

  • Corruption is most often not the result of the actions of a few ‘rotten apples’ operating in healthy governance systems.
  • Rather, it is orchestrated by informal social networks that connect actors in the public and private realms.

Who is your contact” is a phrase that has become increasingly synonymous with looking for public opportunities. A contact person is one willing to help another know privileged information, enabling one to create an informal network. This is a circle of people who are willing to help one another pursue a certain opportunity.

