Let’s dismantle all the informal graft networks

Who is your contact” is a phrase that has become increasingly synonymous with looking for public opportunities. A contact person is one willing to help another know privileged information, enabling one to create an informal network. This is a circle of people who are willing to help one another pursue a certain opportunity.

Anti-corruption agencies should invest more in research and intelligence gathering to unearth these informal networks and contacts. Corruption is most often not the result of the actions of a few ‘rotten apples’ operating in otherwise healthy governance systems; rather, it is orchestrated by informal social networks that connect actors in the public and private realms and enable the pursuit of a variety of opaque, often illicit, goals.

Breaking the cycle and chain of the layers requires a paradigm shift from individualised investigations of the corrupt behaviour to networked corruption. Such informal networks should be harnessed to get their insights so that collective action initiatives that target their drivers are dismantled.

Informal networks and contact can be pernicious; they can help users obtain services they are not entitled to, or manipulate processes to their advantage; people with strong informal networks and insider contacts within organisations can derail processes and facilitate access to privileged information a matter detrimental to transparency. They help people to avoid sanctions, obtain permits and licences swiftly with some informal pay, and even secure employment without merit to the disadvantage of the masses.

Identified and dismantled

Parties to informal networks, including brokers, facilitators, intermediaries and instigators, should be identified and their contacts within organisations dismantled. Informal networks emerge, grow and become strong over time. Some informal networks help to strengthen the cartel’s social capital and, as such, create its marginalisation as it confers undue access to resources to the privileged few.

Research has shown that informal networks can be broken by simple acts like improving and simplifying processes to reduce incentives to connect and develop them. Automation, decreasing discretionary decision-making power by embracing standard operating procedures, and formalising informal practices of payments like paying for preferential service can also work.

Lastly, significant practical steps must be taken to address the complex background of informal networks and their effects on the anti-corruption agenda, power dynamics, and social norms that are peculiar to our economy and political context.

Otherwise, informal networks are always permeating and unforgiving to the disadvantaged because customers are continually aggressive to find shortcuts, be it through bribes or by building connections.