Let’s destigmatise politics

In the past weeks, one of Kenya’s biggest music bands kicked up quite a storm when it clashed with a leading political candidate concerning the use of their music in political campaigns.

What caught my attention, however, was not the copyright infringement claim by the boy band Sauti Sol against Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition but their proud declaration of being ‘apolitical’.

Sadly, the idea that one can live their lives above or removed from politics is one that many Kenyans hold. Politics has come to be associated with violence and chaos, leading to political participation being stigmatised.

We have been socialised to view politics as a messy process that the country goes go through around election time. It’s then supposed to revert to four years free of politics focused on development. But that is impossible in post-2010 Kenya.

One of the most significant shifts that came with the 2010 Constitution was politicisation of every aspect of our lives. The taxes we pay, the food we eat, the water we use, where we live...are all politicised.

Article One of the Constitution states “all sovereign power belongs to the people of Kenya and shall be exercised only in accordance with this Constitution”. This power is exercised directly or through their democratically elected representatives.

Article 10 lists public participation as one of the national values and principles of governance that binds all state organs, state and public officers and all persons in Kenya. In essence, no public institution can make any policy decision without Kenyans having a say through public participation.

It is, therefore, vital that Kenyans shift from the mindset that politics and the economy (development) are mutually exclusive. Whether we like it or not, every Kenyan is political—including Sauti Sol.

We all pay taxes, we are all subject to the laws of the land and public policies and we all consume and use public goods and services. It is time we embraced politics as part of our everyday lives—to register as voters, to vote, to hold elected and appointed leaders to account and to contribute to the making of public policies, including budgets and laws.



