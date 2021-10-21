Let’s demand integrity in campaigns

Violation of integrity through corruption and unethical conduct is experienced through discrimination on ethnic lines, cronyism, lack of professionalism and nepotism. It simply disregards the demand for honesty, trustworthiness and fairness as aspirants make campaign pledges.

The concept of integrity is quite lacking in our political sector. The world over, including in Kenya, corruption and unethical conduct is rampant in our election process. This is especially so at the formation of election pacts, which are based on regional and tribal grounds, promising electorates unrealistic and unachievable projects. That sometimes leads to misappropriation of public funds, abuse of office, bribery, injustice and inequalities, among other vices.

Lack of transparency, competence, truthfulness, fairness and justice in the Kenya electoral sector generally affect the decision of the voter as they cast the ballot. Integrity in political campaigns is crucial to the election of leaders of integrity who have the needs of the people at heart. Therefore, there is a need to fight corruption and embrace integrity, accountability and transparency in our political sector.

There is a need to change the citizenry’s viewpoint in our election process and encourage them to always look at integrity and suitability as they make their electoral decision in order to regain confidence in the our electoral institution. Leadership is crucial to the development of our country and the elimination of corruption. Therefore, there is a need for civic education so that Kenyans elect leaders who uphold integrity.

Lastly, if integrity is a social contract involving character, there is a need to create awareness of servant leadership and encourage the public to embrace integrity elements such as fairness, honesty and truthfulness and denounce corruption activities like bribery and discrimination. Only then can the country truly experience integrity and servant leadership in all its sectors.