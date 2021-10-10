Let’s create safe spaces and give chances to girls

International Day of the Girl Child

Gospel singer Mimah Shafie gives tips to girls and young women on how to use social media platforms to change their lives at Young African Women Initiative (YAWI) centre in Nakuru town on October 10, 2021 during an event to commemorate the International Day of the Girl Child.

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

By  Anita Muathe

What you need to know:

  • There are more women in various career fields, including those hitherto a preserve of men.
  • Stereotypes such as boys holding more importance than girls continue to be demolished.

In 2011, the United Nations General Assembly declared October 11 the International Day of the Girl Child, to recognise girls’ rights and address their unique challenges. Enormous feats have been made by girls and women worldwide. 

