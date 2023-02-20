Let’s create safe environment for all children

The challenges of child safeguarding in Kenyan communities and schools are well documented. Sadly, pupils are often victims and teachers are mostly cited as the perpetrators. In 2014-2019, the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) dismissed 125 teachers yearly for sexual abuse in schools but cases that result in dismissal fade into insignificance when viewed against abuse figures.

In 2009, the TSC reported that 12,660 girls were sexually abused by teachers over five years but only 633 tutors were charged with sexual abuse and most cases went unreported. In some cases, a teacher would abuse as many as 20 girls in a single school before they were reported. In 2019, the TSC terminated 1,228 primary and secondary school teachers in seven years for having sex with learners.

But it said many more cases go unreported as some cultures engender early marriage while parents accept hush money from perpetrators.

Apart from child safeguarding and child endangerment issues being reported in schools, studies show the menace is also prevalent in the communities.

A 2019 Ministry of Labour and Social Protection survey measuring the prevalence, nature and consequences of physical, emotional and sexual violence against children and youth identified some concerning trends that are documented in the

“Violence Against Children Survey Report - 2019”. Among the 15.6 per cent of females who experienced childhood sexual violence, 62.6 per cent suffered multiple incidents before turning 18. Intimate partners are the most common perpetrators of childhood sexual violence, at 44.4 per cent. Only two of five female victims of childhood sexual violence (41.3 per cent) told someone about it.

Exacerbated the situation

The Covid-19 pandemic exacerbated the situation. The closure of schools and the introduction of remote working exposed vulnerable children to sex predators who interacted with them more often. Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) data shows that defilements increased by 26 per cent from 5,397 in 2019 to 6,801 in 2020.

Thankfully, the government has developed the 2019-2023 National Prevention and Response Plan on Violence against Children. The plan consists of six strategic areas: Laws and Policies; Family support—parenting skills and economic strengthening; Education and life skills; Community norms and values; Response and support services; and Coordination. It takes a whole-of-society approach as preventing and responding to violence requires the involvement of all sectors—children, youth, parents, caregivers, families and communities.

Safeguarding is rapidly becoming a key commitment and accountability function. And the private and NGO sectors have also not been left behind. In 2021, a group of like-minded organisations formed an alliance, Child Safeguarding Association of Kenya (CSAK) with the objective of providing best practice principles for safeguarding children with respect to the varied environments and challenges alike.

In Kenya, we are heading in the right direction, but more needs to be done to create a safe environment where our children can learn and grow.