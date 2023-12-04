Let’s be compassionate on suicide

Chief Justice Martha Koome’s recent proposal to repeal Section 226 of the Penal Code—which categorises attempted suicide as a misdemeanour, imposing penalties such as a jail term of up to two years or a fine or both—is a significant step towards addressing the complex issue of mental health.

This comes as discussions around mental health gain prominence across various aspects of life—including school, work, home and relationships. Suicide is a major cause of concern. It is also the fourth-leading cause of death for the 15-29 age group with 75 per cent of suicides in low- and middle-income countries (LMIC). Kenya has a big challenge, at a rate of 11 per cent per 100,000 population.

It is essential to explore the causes and risk factors associated with suicide and the efforts to reduce the rates. Suicide is influenced by genetic, physiological, psychological, socioeconomic and cultural factors.

Studies link mental health conditions like depression, bipolar disorder and schizophrenia to suicide. Genetic and personality factors, such as neuroticism, and socioeconomic factors like poverty, intimate partner violence and stigma are also risks.

Suicide prevention

The WHO’s implementation guide for suicide prevention features evidence-based recommendations like limiting access to means for suicide, responsible media reporting, promoting life skills in adolescents and increasing access to care for individuals expressing suicidal behaviour. These align with the SDG of reducing suicide mortality by a third by 2030.

The government’s comprehensive suicide prevention strategic plan (2021-2026) seeks to reduce suicide mortality by 10 per cent by 2026 with rehabilitation and holistic follow-up care for survivors.

Penalising people for attempted suicide perpetuates the stigma over mental ill-health, diverting attention from the root causes of the challenge. Moreover, such punitive measures discourage individuals from seeking help due to the fear of condemnation.