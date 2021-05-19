Let’s all make returning to school celebration time for every Kenyan

The recent third wave of Covid-19 infections in Kenya brought anxiety and concern for many reasons, among them the potential for further disruption to the education system.

The government’s response as the case load rose from two per cent to 22 per cent between January and March 2021 curbed the spread of the virus. Relief was palpable when Professor George Magoha, the Cabinet Secretary for Education, announced that schools would reopen on May 10 as planned.

Last year’s10-month Covid-induced school closures challenged parents, teachers, children and the broader education systems and institutions to quickly think creatively and innovate. ICT became the panacea for providing continuity in learning and access to educational content and learning opportunities.

The Kenyan Institute of Curriculum Development produced content for radio and television while social media, normally reserved for leisure and friends, became the go-to platforms for teachers to reach their students and their parents with content and support.

Organisations began to co-create content, including TuKu, designed by teachers in Lamu and Mombasa in partnership with the Aga Khan Foundation and the LEGO Foundation, for parents to play with their children at home, that is sharable on social media. Local EdTech firms exploded into the marketplace.

Access learning at home

But the advent of ICT-enabled solutions made concerns about equality and the widening digital divide more vocal. A divide between urban and rural communities, connected and disconnected, rich and poor, boys and girls.

Girls were less likely to access learning at home and were becoming increasingly vulnerable to domestic and gender-based violence, unwanted pregnancy and early marriage, all which could lead to dropping out.

As schools reopened in late 2020 and early 2021, there was a concern about the health and wellbeing of children, teachers, and the broader school community.

Ministry of Health guidelines were shared. Engaging posters and infographics — including the poster developed by the Canadian Education Partners group and supplementary support materials, and the government-approved Back-to-School package developed by teams in Lamu and Mombasa with an engaging story about children’s Covid experience developed by NABU — were distributed.

Gender learning disparities

Evidence suggests that children, parents and teachers are happy to be in school again, with their friends and back to learning. But is this equal? Prior to the school closures, Kenya had achieved gender parity at primary school level and the performance gaps were closing in in many subject areas. Globally, the question now is, will this progress remain?

This is a concern that we should address. Just like school closures disproportionately affected girls, the same is being seen as schools reopen. Unesco projects that 11 million girls will not return to school. The challenge is to take all our children back to school.

The Ministry of Education proactively launched the #ComeTwendeSchool campaign in January in collaboration with Unicef and the Inter-Religious Council of Kenya. But being in school does not mean access to learning. The “Global Gender Gap Report 2020” shows 10 per cent of girls aged 15-24, mostly in poor countries, are illiterate.

To address gender learning disparities in the classroom, NGOs and development partners continue to support Kenya’s education system and learning priorities with new initiatives. Global Affairs Canada and the Aga Khan Development Network are initiating an inclusive education project in the Coast region to enable teachers and schools to offer gender-responsive and truly inclusive learning environments and opportunities and all students to access and benefit from them.

Over a year ago, our lives and the children’s learning were thrown into turmoil. As we look more hopefully into the future, let us not forget our national, community and individual commitment to all Kenyan children. Let us build on the creativity, innovation and solutions that drove our country’s Covid-19 response. Let us together fulfil our commitment to all our children and Kenya’s future.