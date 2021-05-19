Let’s all make returning to school celebration time for every Kenyan

Matuga Girls High School

Teachers and students at Matuga Girls High School in Kwale county join in songs and dance as they celebrate 2020 KCSE results in their premises. The national school emerged the best in the Coastal County in this photo taken on May 11, 2021. The school had the best student and girl in Kwale County scoring A- (79 points)

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Atrash Ali Mohamed

Coast Region Area Manager

The Aga Khan Foundation

What you need to know:

  • Just like school closures disproportionately affected girls, the same is being seen as schools reopen.
  • Let us build on the creativity, innovation and solutions that drove our country’s Covid-19 response.

The recent third wave of Covid-19 infections in Kenya brought anxiety and concern for many reasons, among them the potential for further disruption to the education system.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.