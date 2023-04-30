Let Ruto copy Obama, Rishi on Stem study

A decade ago, then-US President Barack Obama was worried like Indian parents and said, “Can we do more to encourage the learning of mathematics, science, engineering and technology [Stem]?” He said if you are a good engineer or computer engineer, if your math is strong, and if you have technical ability, even today there is employment for you anywhere in the economy.

In a recent interview, Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister of the UK, expressed a similar concern regarding a proposal to make mathematics compulsory up to the age of 18. Mr Rishi, who is working on this plan, said he could not see children being harmed. In today’s world, analytical skills are needed more than ever for jobs among children.

It’s not only in the UK or US; science and maths are no longer optional subjects in Kenyan schools. They provide the foundation for their dietary, health, travel and educational choices.

To give children a head start, the government should invest in early exposure to scientific and mathematical education. Prioritising education is appropriate because, internationally, the most promising vocations and careers are all anchored in scientific and mathematical education. Because of that, students who are choosing degree and diploma classes have a hard time matching their interests with how well they will do in the course.

A student with an average grade of B+ but a D+ in math cannot get a bachelor’s degree in health studies or teaching. They will have to take classes that might not help them to get a job or be very useful.

It is possible that President William Ruto will follow in the footsteps of President Obama and Premier Rishi to encourage the youth to study hard in scientific and mathematical education.

Prof George Saitoti was a mathematician and economist who studied topology. He was elected to Parliament and served as Executive Chairman of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund and also became Vice-President.

PM Rishi says poor understanding of mathematics among children should not be socially acceptable, and every child should learn mathematics and English by age 18. It is also a major recommendation of the Times Education Commission.

He warned that poor performance in mathematics can harm children in the future, so we have to give importance to mathematics as it is an important subject—just as Dr Ruto needs to do to save the new generation’s future. Moreover, there is a pressing need to streamline and reduce the financial and logistical barriers that prevent every Kenyan student from gaining access to a quality scientific and mathematics education.

But in implementing this plan, PM Rishi faces a shortage of mathematics teachers. Indeed! The Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut), through secretary-general Collins Oyuu, has also expressed concern about the widespread lack of qualified educators in junior secondary and high schools.



