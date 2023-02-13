Let radio adapt to survive in the digital era

Radio has been the most important innovation in the field of media for decades and continues to be, considering its role in society.

The radio traces its genesis to back in the 1890s, when Italian inventor Guglielmo Marconi first developed the idea of a wireless telegraph. That came to shape in 1895, when he sent a wireless Morse code message to a source more than a kilometre away.

On the World Radio Day, every February 13, it is important that we consider the objective of raising public awareness of the importance of radio and encourage the Communication Authority of Kenya (CA) to use radio to provide access to information.

The importance of radio includes the provision of real-time information and updates to the audience, the ability to cross borders and, lately, it has become a valuable source of information where reliable sources are unable to reach.

The radio industry has been keen to adapt to new technologies and trends in the media landscape. It has managed to remain afloat in the ever-changing world in terms of technology and digitalisation without losing meaning among the audience. But a lot needs to be done to ensure it remains viable in this digital era; hence an urgent need to digitise its operations.

To effectively compete in a media field dominated by digital sources of information, radio stations should adapt to non-linear channels.

That will provide an alternative to streaming internet radio through official websites. It will help to attract and maintain a large audience. Radio websites will also help in archiving podcasts for listeners to access on demand.

This is a clarion call to radio regulators, such as CA and other government agencies, to support community-based radio to remain in operation by providing enough funding and expanding their geographical boundaries, hence audiences.