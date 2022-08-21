Githinji Wanjohi: Let public universities be allowed to maintain deserved autonomy





There have been numerous public debates on the pros and cons of intended ‘annexation’ of Kenyatta University land. While this matter is in court, my concern here is about the autonomy of institutions of higher learning.

The 30 public universities were established through an Act of Parliament. Their core mandate is to research, innovate and bring solutions to problems bedevilling humanity. They should improve the lives of Kenyans and, by extension, the rest of the world in socio-economic and political aspects.

Despite the universities being state bodies, they are, nonetheless, expected to be autonomous. That means the respective institutions must steer clear of any tug-of-war with the state. The state, too, should let universities be. It should give them a favourable working environment and the required resources to achieve their mandate. Only then can they transform the socioeconomic systems and bring sanity to political institutions.

Limited success

Over the years, the state, through its various ministers of Education, has tried to manipulate the management of universities but with limited success. Dr Fred Matiang’i had proposed that the universities be under an umbrella commission. That was, however, rejected, thanks to opposition by the Universities Academic Staff Union (Uasu).

In the proposed arrangement the universities’ professors and other lecturers would have been redistributed countrywide. That would mean disorganising the well-established university system built over the years.

While universities are under the Ministry of Education, it should refrain from muzzling them as they strive to achieve their mandate. However, the universities no longer operate independently of the ministry in terms of development of curriculum. The Commission for University Education (CUE) seem to have been captured by the ministry to enforce ministerial statements instead of policies.

Lately, the top-down approach is being witnessed in universities. Lecturers feel harassed with disorganised ministerial directives with short deadlines that do not allow for research but copy-and-paste development of curriculums. This is a result of a haphazard introduction of Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC), which they must enforce.

Inadequate state funding

Most universities have been struggling with inadequate state funding. The Finance CS, Prof George Magoha, is on record as lecturing university management on alternative means of income. That means universities need the four factors of production: Land, capital, labour and entrepreneurship.

The land saga at Kenyatta University is a clear indication of ‘state capture’ of public institutions. Should the excision bid succeed, the CS’s advice would come to nought. They need more of the factors of production for financial independence and self-reliance.

Before the National Rainbow Coalition (Narc) government of President Mwai Kibaki in 2002, there were only six public universities. The University of Nairobi (UoN), the oldest, was established in 1970. In 1984, Moi University was founded. Kenyatta University followed in 1985, upgraded from a constituent college of UoN. Egerton University started off as Farm School, then Egerton Agricultural College in 1939 and was later gazetted in 1986 as a constituent college of UoN before getting the charter in 1988. In 1990, Maseno became a constituent college of Moi University and the following year got a charter. Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) was chartered in 1994.

The pioneer universities are globally recognised and well ranked in terms of their visibility and contribution to mankind. They have established traditions in research, academia and innovations that should not be scattered by state machinations. Some of the most renowned professors across the region have served in these citadels of knowledge.

The six should be used as benchmarks for the rest—established from 2000, although they have also steadily grown across the region. While it is important to offer a variety of courses, they should stop assuming the role of tertiary institutions and desist from offering diploma courses, focusing on undergraduate, graduate and post-graduate courses