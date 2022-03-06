Let professionals fight vice

Money laundering

Evidence shows an incestuous bond between money laundering and graft, to which all countries are exposed.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Kevin Omai

Anti-corruption crusader and governance consultant

What you need to know:

  • Mega corruption generates substantial proceeds that need to be “cleaned”—to enter the legit financial system without stigma.
  • Corruption aids such ‘cleaning’ by enabling launderers to escape all controls and sanctions and the keen eye of watchdogs.

Money laundering and terrorism financing are two things that the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has a mandate to fight by placing on a grey list of high-risk and non-cooperative jurisdictions countries believed to be doing little in the global fight.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.