Let professionals fight vice

Money laundering and terrorism financing are two things that the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has a mandate to fight by placing on a grey list of high-risk and non-cooperative jurisdictions countries believed to be doing little in the global fight.

Among a set of 40 FATF recommendations are regulation of banks and other financial institutions to reduce countries’ exposure to the vices. Evidence shows an incestuous bond between money laundering and graft, to which all countries are exposed.

Mega corruption generates substantial proceeds that need to be “cleaned”—to enter the legit financial system without stigma. Corruption aids such ‘cleaning’ by enabling launderers to escape all controls and sanctions and the keen eye of watchdogs.

All professionals should join the fight. Gaps in law that facilitate the vices should be sealed. Financial actors, using the legal and regulatory framework, have enhanced their monitoring systems by reporting suspicious transactions; sadly, illicit financial flows continue, proof of a serious legal fissure.

Money laundering

By September 2017, Kenya had adequately addressed most of the non-key and-core items on Recommendation 21 and was on the follow-up list, having failed to make the 2018 amendment to the Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act (Pocamla) to close on Recommendation16, which happened in December 2021. The listing of lawyers as reporting entities happened but they have sued over alleged confidentiality infringement.

The 2004 FATF on the vulnerability of the legal profession to money laundering identified that criminals were making use of mechanisms that involve services frequently provided by legal professionals to launder money. Recommendation 16 requires legal professionals, accountants and notaries to be reporting institutions and their umbrella professional bodies the supervisory authorities.

Notably, accountants have created the client confidentiality exception since accountability is key in the graft war as a public interest matter.