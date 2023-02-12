Let principals meet address exam cheating

Every year, more than 900 public secondary school principals converge in Mombasa County to discuss issues pertaining to education, such as the implementation of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

At the annual Kenya Secondary Schools Heads Association (Kessha) conference, they also share their experiences. There are various themes, and last year’s was “Re-examining our future together; a new era of education in Kenya”.

The results of the 2022 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination announced by Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu on January 20 drew mixed reactions with allegations of cheating.

The candidates who scored grade A were 1,146, up from the 1,138 recorded in 2021.

An unprecedented number of high school students, more than 173,000, made the cut for admission to universities after scoring a grade C+ and above, from the 145,000 the previous year. This was a huge jump of more than 28,000 for those qualified for university, compared to the 2021 figures.

Public participation

In a historic probe, the National Assembly has invited public participation in alleged malpractices in the exam, mainly after schools in some counties recorded what was perceived to be an extraordinarily good performance.

The Senate also will summon Ministry of Education officials in a bid to get to the bottom of the matter and table a report of their findings. They will be investigating whether there was a leakage. The 16-member committee will look into reports of “abnormal curves”, with schools registering an unusual rise in their mean score.

If exam cheating is not checked, it will hugely compromise our education standards. The Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec), which sets exams, can also reduce the high pass mark it sets and ensure its staff are honest.

Let the principals discuss cheating in exams as it is the core business of why students enrol in school. Their discussions always centre on their welfare and such matters.

But exam cheating cannot go on in an institution without their knowledge. There have also been transfers of principals from the schools which posted good results.

There is usually pressure from parents and stakeholders on the performance of a school. Even if it is not disciplined but it performs, parents and other stakeholders do not mind. But when a principal is not performing, he is quickly removed.

These words at the entrance of a South African university sum up our predicament: “Destroying any nation does not require the use of atomic bombs or the use of long-range missiles. It only requires lowering the quality of education and allowing cheating in the examinations by the students.

“Patients die at the hands of such doctors. Buildings collapse at the hands of such engineers. Money is lost at the hands of such economists and accountants. Humanity dies at the hands of such religious scholars. Justice is lost at the hands of such judges...

“The collapse of education is the collapse of the nation.”

The onus of education lies with the principals.