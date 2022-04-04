Let politicians campaign in a ‘green’ style

The electioneering period is here and its pomp and colour in campaign podiums—attractive party colours and sweet promises are all over.

It’s that time of the election calendar when potential leaders showcase their leadership capabilities in their geographical areas of choice.

It ought to be an apt opportunity for the bride—the electorate—to sample what is on offer before their hearts are swayed. But the pattern with which the messages are passed is worrying and infringes on the majority’s constitutional right to a clean and health environment.

First, the politicians have been sprinkling paper fliers indiscriminately on our roads with the hope that interested readers will collect and read the manifesto therein. That is not always the case. The paper pieces, therefore, end up as litter that flies into our open drains.

Aspirants have also been defacing our beautiful walls in cities and popular urban centres. To them, that looks fabulous; to the urban centre’s exquisiteness, it is deleterious. Bear in mind that very few of them, if any, make an effort to restore the beauty of those walls and electric poles to their initial status after the elections.

Noise levels

And it doesn’t end there. Anybody who cares to monitor the noise levels from campaign motorcades will attest to the fact that they are injurious to human health. Interestingly, many of the victims of this nuisance reside in informal settlements, where they take noise as part of life.

Because of this, they may not demand a permit or permission to emit excessive noise as is required by the Environmental Management and Coordination Act (EMCA) 1999. They are either ignorant of the legal safeguards or intimidated by the seemingly deep pockets of the visitors moving round with ear-blasting speakers.

The national and county governments should put into place the relevant measures to protect the environment and ensure the residents’ health is not compromised as we warm up to the August 9 general election.