Let politicians burn the cash

Recently, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) revoked its campaign spending limits. Limiting the amount a candidate can spend on a campaign curtails activities and, therefore, freedom of expression. This freedom, like most rights, can be limited but such limitation is controlled by the Constitution.

Is campaign spending regulation justified? The supreme law dictates that anybody seeking to limit a right or fundamental freedom must consider the importance and purpose of the limitation.

Capping campaign spending supposedly protects the electorate’s sovereignty by ensuring politicians do not buy influence or holders of public office held captive by their financiers. But money follows votes infinitely more than votes follow money. If a fat purse could, simplistically, guarantee political gravitas, then the so-called Mt Kenya billionaires should be enthusiastic about backing any obscure aspirant.

Campaign budget

Another goal is to level the political playing field by ensuring that disadvantaged groups (such as youth and women) stand a fair chance against their more moneyed, elderly male competitors. Well, the most affluent contenders do not always emerge victorious, as has been repeatedly demonstrated. It is true, however, that, holding other factors constant, a wealthier candidate has the upper hand. But that is subject to the economic law of diminishing returns.

A presidential candidate with a Sh50 million campaign budget has a considerable advantage over one who cannot afford a campaign vehicle but a contestant with Sh10 billion to spend has only a marginal advantage over one with Sh4 billion. The previous pecuniary limits are high enough as to not have significant impact on the election results, and thus cannot justify limiting a Constitutional freedom.

Sometimes money can be problematic in the electoral process — such as in cases of outright voter bribery. There is hardly a need to limit campaign spending to contain such behaviour; it is criminalised under the Elections Offences Act. Instead of crafting additional laws, the IEBC should focus on effectively enforcing the existing ones.