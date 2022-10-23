Let pension funds go green

The adverse effects of climate change are steadily reaching precarious levels. As such, private and public sectors must develop innovative and prudent means of environmental sustainability.

Economic growth should not lead to environmental degradation and depletion.

Ahead of next month’s COP27 in Egypt, there is consensus that transitioning to a green economy requires significant resources in terms of finance, investment, technology and capacity building.

The World Economic Program says in 2020, about $5.7 trillion needed to be invested annually in green infrastructure.

The role of the financial sector, in particular pension schemes, cannot be downplayed.

Kenya’s pension sector has grown exponentially over the years to hold assets in excess of Sh1.5 trillion.

But there is still a challenge in its participation in inclusive green investments due to both the regulatory framework and level of knowledge available.

Traditionally, pension schemes tend to heavily focus on low-risk investments which provide a steady, inflation-adjusted income stream and thus may approach green investments with caution.

There is still a shortage of financial instruments that pension funds can use to make these green investments.

It was not until two years ago that the Retirement Benefits Authority (RBA) investment guidelines allowed pension funds to invest up to a tenth of their assets in infrastructure. Pension schemes should take advantage of this provision.

The pension industry can be encouraged through clear and consistent policies and regulation to enable fund managers and retirement funds to move from the traditional investments into the green economy.

At the national government level can offer incentives that will give members better returns.

The industry ought to ensure any policy or initiative is ESG-friendly.

A regulatory requirement for ESG integration into the investment process can be developed and minimum allocation set aside for green investments to create awareness.