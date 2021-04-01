Let Norway take hand off Somali-Kenya border row

The Kingdom of Norway comes off as a taciturn European country. Not so, considering its apparent underhand dealings with Somalia in the latter’s ongoing maritime border case with Kenya.

Like Somalia, Norway has an extensive coastline facing the North Atlantic Ocean and Barents Sea, making it a maritime nation with know-how on energy and marine resources and technology for sustainable natural resource development.

For its mastery of renewable hydropower, offshore oil and gas production, fisheries and seafood, it could sniff out the unexploited Indian Ocean. And war-ravaged, unstable, corrupt and failed Somalia seems to be the weakest link in its pursuit of the contentious 62,000 square miles of vast oil and gas deposits and East Africa’s richest fishing grounds.

Behind the facade of a development, peace and stability partner, Norway’s interest in Somalia has been a methodical, undetected and manipulative manoeuvre to control the resources. Norwegian aid and, lately, the call for President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo’s transfer of power is layered in interest in the disputed triangle along the Kenyan coast.

The maritime case before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has lifted the lid over Oslo’s massive interest in the East African coastline. First, the infamous 2009 MoU was drafted and its Nairobi signing witnessed by then-Norwegian Ambassador on Special Mission Hans Wilhem Longva. Norway was also the invisible force behind the formation, composition and funding of Somalia’s Transitional Federal Government (TFG) under the guise of the UN.

Expelled oil giant

Oslo sponsors Somali-Norwegians to strategic positions. Presidential candidate Hassan Khaire, a former oil executive, was the premier in February 2017-July 2020. Mohammed Osman Jawari was re-elected as the Somali Parliament’s speaker in 2017. TFG midwife Abdirahman Aden was deputy premier and fisheries and marines minister.

After Nairobi expelled oil giant Statoil for flouting contract terms as it was set to begin drilling deep offshore on Block L26 in January 2013, Mogadishu changed the maritime border from parallel of latitude to equidistance principle, infringing on Kenya’s territory. Oslo would waive Somalia’s $1.8 million (Sh180 million) debt and give it a NOK 3.4 billion (43 billion) short-term bridging loan to clear its International Development Association (IDA) arrears.

But Kenya and Somalia have historical ties. Kenya has always been Somalia’s safe haven and big brother. Through Kenya’s influence as the Horn and East Africa’s economic hub, Somalia secured Comesa membership and is seeking to join the EAC.

Somalis have woken up to Oslo’s connivery and are exposing its plots. They ousted Khaire in a vote of no confidence and lifted the ban on Kenyan khat and flights. With bilateral ties steadily improving, plans are under way to amicably resolve the dispute.

The AU and Igad, of which the neighbours are members, should foster peace and stability to stave off greedy foreign entities and the EU slap sanctions on Norway for foreign interference in democracies.