Let nominations for a party ticket mean something

Since the advent of multiparty politics more than three decades ago, the country has witnessed an increasing number of political parties — from the major ones to some that only pass as ‘briefcase’ outfits.

While the spirit of multipartism was to nurture democracy by creating space for those with divergent ideologies to advance their agenda, over the years, many parties have increasingly faced an acid test on their internal democracy.

To begin with, one still wonders whether our political parties are founded on any sound ideologies and manifestos that bind them with the electorate. It’s becoming apparent that most parties are formed principally to act as bridges for individuals to ascend to political office.

No wonder, most of these outfits are barely visible until elections are around the corner, when they rise like the phoenix from the ashes.

Curbing party hopping

On one hand, these briefcase parties reap from nomination fees while on the other hand offering a platform for those dissatisfied with the nominations carried out by the larger parties. The discontent simmering within the big parties has largely given smaller parties a harvesting ground, raising questions on the internal democratic mechanisms within parties.

Granted, there is no legislation binding parties on how to conduct their nominations. However, looking at the scenarios presenting themselves, one is convinced that even the major parties are culpable of political blackmail and betrayal.

While the main purpose of primaries is to get the best candidate to represent the party, that does not seem to be the case. Despite the law having become more stringent in curbing party hopping, candidates who suspect foul play are fleeing their larger parties and pitching tent in smaller outfits. Others have sought to vie as independent candidates — at times winning big.

This is a wake-up call to the big parties to up the standard of their internal democracy or risk losing even the scant credibility they have left.