Let next regime invest more in war on hunger

A few weeks ago, the UN and humanitarian agencies warned that millions of people face severe hunger in the Horn of Africa as the worst drought over 40 years could extend to a fifth consecutive failed rainy season.

The World Meteorological Organization says 16.7 million people, or 20 million by September, face acute food insecurity in East Africa. About 3.1 million people are feared to be food-insecure in eastern and northern Kenya’s arid and semi-arid lands.

Agriculture is Kenya’s economic backbone, contributing to about 33 per cent of gross domestic product; hence the need for the incoming government to seriously invest in this sector to ensure maximum food security. This will further contribute to creation of more jobs, reduction of the poverty level and in ripple effect fight malnutrition.

The government should introduce modern farming methods. With agriculture devolved, county governments should hold weekly or monthly educational forums where farmers will be educated about modern ways of farming and harvesting to increase productivity.

Most rural farmers lack proper knowledge of carrying out their activities. Most of them are stuck to traditional ways of farming and, therefore, continue to incur huge losses during and after harvesting. They should also be encouraged to reintroduce strategic food reserves for storage.

Secondly, both levels of government must extend affordable credit to small-scale farmers, provide affordable crop insurance, subsidise inputs, build markets and find them external markets. The entry of DR Congo into the East African Community means a bigger export market for our food. There is also a need to improve rural road networks to ease transportation of goods from farms to the market.

Agricultural courses

Thirdly, introduce agricultural courses in all technical and vocational education and training (TVET) institutions. That will encourage more youth to enrol and get practical skills on farming. Agriculture is more effective in cutting poverty rates than any other sector.

Fourth, ensure there is enough water reserves such as dams in every county. Drought has always contributed to lack of food and death of livestock in many counties. There is a need to ensure availability and sustainable management of water. Planting of trees should also be encouraged to tackle the rising climate change effects in the country.

Lastly, the incoming administration must set up agro-processing industries in all counties. That will promote agricultural value addition, create jobs and ensure more profits to farmers. The Devolution and Agriculture ministries and county governments should set them up in all the counties.

In this 21st Century, no Kenyan should die from hunger. It’s a big shame. Let us take a leaf from countries such as Israel, which is almost entirely a desert but has overcome the challenges of food insecurity through elaborate planning and modern technology.



