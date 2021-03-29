Let new-look TSC resolve pay impasse

Teachers Service Commission Chief Executive Officer Nancy Macharia. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Kimani Wa Njuguna

News that deputy heads of mixed schools who are of the same gender with their bosses will be replaced with those of the opposite sex is welcome. The move is aimed at creating a gender-inclusive learning environment in the co-education institutions in the interest of learner.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.