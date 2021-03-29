Let new-look TSC resolve pay impasse

News that deputy heads of mixed schools who are of the same gender with their bosses will be replaced with those of the opposite sex is welcome. The move is aimed at creating a gender-inclusive learning environment in the co-education institutions in the interest of learner.

Public schools and teacher training institutions are usually staffed by the Teachers Service Commission (TSC). The commission’s policy is to appoint and deploy administrators of applicable gender to head and deputise learning institutions. Despite that, some mixed institutions have heads and deputies of the same gender.

In a circular to regional heads, TSC instructed them to direct county directors to identify such mixed schools and other learning institutions. They are to deploy the deputy heads appropriately after the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination. But some think the move will not result in mass transfers as only a few institutions might be affected.

TSC commissioners

This comes at the tail-end of the tenures of five TSC commissioners, leaving only two who were appointed in 2020. Mbarak Twahir, acting chairperson since the retirement of Lydia Nzomo last November, leaves alongside Kinoti Imanyara, Tache Bonsa Gollo, Beatrice Marembo Adu and Albert Fred Ekirapa. All were appointed on March 20, 2015 to serve in the independent commission established by the 2010 Constitution.

With the trio of Cleophas Tirop, Salome Gichuru and Saadia Kotoma having retired in 2019, only Mbage Njuguna Ng’ang’a and Ms Lella Abi Ali, who joined TSC on May 4, 2020, remain.

TSC has advertised the chairperson position.

The outgoing board negotiated with teachers’ unions the first and largest collective bargaining agreement (CBA) of Sh54 billion. Unfortunately, the CBA run into the headwinds when TSC introduced career progression guidelines as management tools for tutor, a decision opposed by the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut).

Let the new-look commission quickly resolve the impasse for the benefit of Kenya’s teachers.