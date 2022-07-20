Let Magoha delegate authority

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha is on the spot again. His office has been flagged by the auditor-general for spending close to Sh10 million on countrywide "inspection tours" in 2020.

This is a task Prof Magoha should have delegated to his subordinates. Leaders become great not because of the power they yield but by their power to empower and respect those below them.

The advantages of delegation outnumber the disadvantages. It not only empowers and develops the employees, it is also a morale booster. It also speeds up decision-making amongst employees.

The CS cannot be everywhere, supervising his juniors. By opting to go out there, he further soiled his hitherto impeccable record—as he did sometimes in 2020. Then, he was caught on camera insulting Mbaga Gitonga, a junior fellow civil servant, then the Uasin Gishu County Director of Education.

Was it about per diem?

Kenyans are now asking; was it about per diem (a fixed day allowance paid to government or organisations' staff when they work outside their stations, to cover their travel and subsistence costs)?

In this age-old tradition, a worker will travel even to the farthest corner of the country to attend the funeral of a departed colleague not to condole with the bereaved family but to earn the allowance.

No wonder, President Mwai Kibaki's funeral cost the taxpayer Sh260 million yet a paltry Sh22,500 went into the cremation of his former Cabinet colleague Charles Njonjo at Kariokor Crematorium.

Recently, government employees scrambled to travel to the United States for the World Athletics Championships, leaving behind the athletes. It seems we learnt nought from the 2016 Rio Olympics debacle that led to the sacking and fining of then-Sports CS Hassan Wario and the jailing of chef de mission Stephen arap Soi for abuse of office.

Magoha says he did the right thing under the circumstances and is ready to go to jail for it. Soi may have had the same mindset before he came face to face with the proverbial 'long arm of the law'.



