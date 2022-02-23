Let logging ban stay; we are not out of the woods

MPs have recommended the lifting of the logging ban in place since 2018. Stakeholders in the forest industry, more so conservationists, had made several appeals to the President and concerned line ministries following wanton destruction of forest resources by loggers.

Ideally, legitimate loggers were to pay levies to government and cut mature trees of equivalent market value for their use, under the supervision of Kenya Forest Services (KFS). But unscrupulous business people thronged the forests and took away valuable trees, especially indigenous species. It is not clear yet if they paid for them.

What followed was destruction of water towers in unfathomable aspects whose evidence was felt downstream by innocent Kenyans, who were met by dry river beds whenever they went to draw water.

The fortunate few who had a privilege to fly over these fields would mistake the forests for bald heads as only a few lanes around them were left, probably to hoodwink passersby.

It is estimated that lifting the moratorium would attract about Sh10 billion yearly through sale of forest resources. We should be cautious though: Let’s review our laws and policies and ensure that they foster sustainability.

Rogue loggers

But we have alternatives for timber products. Concrete posts can replace traditional wooden poles and plastic shafts used instead of wooden fencing poles while prestigious home furniture could be made from recycled iron or plastic.

Let’s not be swayed from the conservation goal by the mature trees that are rotting away. After all, they are adding back to their ecosystem and the value of that to nature can’t be quantified. We should only open up our forests for logging if the rogue loggers confess their sins and commit to be loyal conservationists.

As the Indian prophesy goes, “Only when the last tree has been cut, the last fish been caught and the last stream poisoned will we realise that we cannot eat money.”