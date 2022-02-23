Let logging ban stay; we are not out of the woods

  • Concrete posts can replace traditional wooden poles and plastic shafts used instead of wooden fencing poles.
  • Prestigious home furniture could be made from recycled iron or plastic. 

MPs have recommended the lifting of the logging ban in place since 2018. Stakeholders in the forest industry, more so conservationists, had made several appeals to the President and concerned line ministries following wanton destruction of forest resources by loggers. 

