Let KK administration stick to economic fundamentals

There has been much hype about the recent strengthening of the Kenya shilling and how this is an indicator that the Kenyan economy is picking up.

The Kenya shilling has recently been boosted by significant inflows of foreign currency whether they be International Monetary Fund or World Bank loans or foreign investors wanting to buy the recently floated government infrastructure bond which was at an attractive rate.

Another factor is no doubt the negotiation of a new Eurobond, albeit at a high rate, to enable to government to repay the old one.

This avoids the spectre of debt distress, which is a positive thing, especially from the economic stability point of view.

But let us be clear about one thing. The bottom line is that this is all about rising debt, the renegotiation of some of it and more borrowing so that we can pay off, and not default on, old debt.

Okay borrowing is one way to spur commercial activity and the economy generally but the former must be to do just that rather than be to kick the debt can further down the road. The borrowing is not for spurring the commercial wheels of the economy per se but just to enable the country and its government to climb the ever increasing debt mountain.

The higher one climbs the less oxygen for healthy economic and commercial activity is available.

In the past few weeks, the fundamental economic horizons of the country have been darkened by several other factors as well as the hardening of existing ones.

One new one is the Middle East and Red Sea factor. This is becoming more pronounced as major shipping companies avoid the Suez Canal and Red Sea route. The lengthy alternative via the Cape of Good Hope is severely hampering the supply chain of our imports from and exports to Europe.

The former creates shortages and pushes up prices and the latter is impeding certain key horticultural products such as avocados from reaching their market.Remember this is on top of a balance of trade equation that is already skewed and over dependent on imports. This in turn will put more downward pressure on the shilling at some stage in the future.

Another factor is the grey list that Kenya has recently been placed on. Kenya is now on the global watch list for money laundering and terrorism financing. This is a serious issue in its own right and has far reaching repercussions on our international standing as well as our investment attractiveness.

A leading international auditing firm, PWC East Africa, has tried to summarise its implications. A listed country can experience a significant drop in capital flows and could impact its ability to raise fresh capital.

In short, the grey listing undermines Kenya’s reputation as a solid and safe place to invest and do business and Kenya’s overall ranking comes down.

It is important to underline the government’s hunger for new forms of money — whether they be additional borrowing or proliferation of additional new taxes on everything and everyone as well the extension of existing taxes.

The Treasury borrowed 11 new loans from multilateral and commercial entities between September last year and the end of January this year. In a period of five months it borrowed Sh223.5 billion. While the official message is that much of the money was “to enhance revenue mobilisation and deepen accountability and transparency of public finance management at the national government level” the bottom line was that it went to reinforce and shore up the finances of the government and incur additional debt.

As things stand, the international and domestic market seems amenable to this borrowing appetite. That is vaguely encouraging. I mention ‘vaguely’ because it has done so at the lure of increasingly high and lucrative borrowing rates. That means that while there is growing concerns about our debt situation, the returns are very attractive indeed and for some outweigh the risk factor.

But we should bear in mind borrowers can be as fickle as they can be supportive and when the sentiment or fear of risk gets to a level that is regarded as unsustainable they will move elsewhere.

It is not a vote of confidence in the country, the government or its economic management per se.

It is important to emphasise one of the basic rules of taxation. You can tax only so much before the law of diminishing returns kicks in. Tax too much and you are likely to see overall returns decline as well as serious negative impact on the economy.

A number of companies have cited the high level of taxation as a factor in their lacklustre performance. A follow on to that is they seek other avenues and venues for investment. What we need to do is see how we can grow the economic and commercial pie and not take more of what is left of a stagnating pie. The government says the economy is growing but factor in inflation and there is little or no real net growth.

To be fair to the government, it has been accosted by some awesome challenges which are in a number of cases not of its own making. That makes economic management difficult at the best of times.

The disruptions to the economy by geopolitical factors comes to mind. But at the same time it needs to get a firm grip on economic management and direction especially as the going could get tougher before it gets better.

It needs to get its economic house in order. First, it needs to have stronger and clearer economic direction and management. It needs to see how to strengthen the pillars of the economy. Manufacturing, in particular, is under siege and needs help.

But it is not all gloom. Tourism is booming and we should look at how we can enhance it rather than just overtax it. Last but not least is the government over expenditure and corruption factor. How can the government tell Kenyans to tighten their belts when they see how much it has been spent on redecorating the Deputy President’s official residence, for example?



