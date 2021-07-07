Let Kenya set up a Ministry of Loneliness

World Health Organisation (WHO) data show over 450 million people have mental illnesses, including depression and anxiety, placing the disorders among the leading causes of ill-health and disability.

Depression and loneliness are a big problem that cannot be ignored. A person surrounded by loneliness becomes the cause of his own destruction; he starts thinking about death instead of life. Instead of asking the doctor for the medicine for his disease, he asks about the date of his death. The disease is not detectable by a blood test, CT scan or X-Ray. Its severity, and the pain it causes, is only understood by the victim.

According to the WHO, suicide is the third-leading cause of death among young people with loneliness its leading cause. Governments around the world have begun to take it seriously.

Sometimes a person feels lonely despite being surrounded by family, relatives and friends. He forgets the purpose of his life. He has no goal and no desire to achieve anything. He becomes detached from society and family. Such patients do not want to get well because they are tired of life.

Single people

Reports suggest that single people are 60 per cent more likely to be lonely than married ones. A Harvard Business Review study shows loneliness causes a person to age faster and is just as dangerous as smoking 15 cigarettes a day.

Insecurity increases in people’s lives during epidemics and wars. Everyone felt this loneliness during the Covid-19 pandemic. There are many changes in people’s behaviour — such as anger, frustration and suffocation, emotions that push a person into the darkness of loneliness.

Loneliness is the state of mind that we can call mental illness whereas solitude is the state of spiritual development of a person.

Recently, Japan set up a Ministry of Loneliness to address the issues. The UK had set up a similar ministry in 2018. It is it time Kenya followed suit. In Kenya, as in Japan, serious problems like suicide are becoming an epidemic.



