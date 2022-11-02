Let Gen-Z use social media responsibly

Social media platforms have become a standard part of people’s lives worldwide. They have given people a more accessible opportunity to connect with others globally.

Most of the people who use it are Generation Z. Also known as Gen Z or Zoomers, this is the demographic cohort born in the mid-to-late 1990s up to the early 2010s, succeeding Millennials and preceding Generation Alpha).

Seeing a Gen Z walking or sitting without looking at their smartphone is sporadic.

The media platforms they mostly use include YouTube, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat.

However, despite the youth being fortunate enough to access these social media platforms, many do not use them wisely or responsibly.

Some use them to bully others, tweeting erotic content, posting ‘dirty’ photos and videos that are against the norms of society, such as pornographic ones, and scamming other users.

The culprits do this without considering the phrase “The internet never forgets”.

That means what you post online, even after deleting it, can still be accessed.

Maybe they never understand that there is data, known as a digital footprint, that is left behind when the users have been online. It traces all your digital activities online.

Gen Z should be sensitive when using social media. They should remember that the character they display in cyberspace is linked to their real life and reflects their personality.

This is dangerous. For instance, recruiters can disqualify you just because of your inappropriate post.

Before posting or creating content, one should ask themselves questions like, what can happen after posting this? Can it affect my reputation? Is it necessary?

Also, watch out for copyright infringement. Credit the owner if the content you are about to share is not yours.

Social media—or the internet in general—can benefit Gen Z, but only if it is used responsibly.