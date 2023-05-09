Let freedom of media thrive for posterity

This year’s World Press Freedom Day, on May 3, marked 30 years since the UN General Assembly proclaimed the international event. Its theme, “Shaping a Future of Rights: Freedom of expression as a driver for all other human rights”, signifies the enabling element of freedom of expression to enjoy and protect all other human rights.

Kenya has made significant strides in recent years towards media freedom and the protection of journalists’ rights. But there still are challenges, particularly in eschewing neocolonialism and dictatorial tendencies, embracing transparency and accountability and observing the laws that guide fair coverage and just treatment of issues.

Free and independent media is crucial for promoting accountability, transparency and good governance. It is an important tool for economic growth and development as it allows for the dissemination of information that can help citizens to make informed decisions and create a more productive and innovative society.

Dictatorial tendencies

Unfortunately, Kenya has seen a rise in dictatorial tendencies in recent years with journalists facing harassment, intimidation and even violence. This has had a chilling effect on media freedom and led to self-censorship. Kenya must also embrace transparency and accountability in the media industry—such as ownership and funding sources of media outlets and that they observe ethical standards in their reporting.

There is a need to enact and enforce laws that protect journalists from harassment and violence and guarantee their freedom of expression and right to report without fear of retribution. Media outlets should observe the laws that guide fair coverage and just treatment of issues with journalists committed to ethical standards.

Kenya must not allow itself to slide into dictatorial tendencies that will jeopardise its progress and potential for success.