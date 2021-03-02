Let every parent mind their child’s learning progress

Parents play a critical role in the emotional and academic education of the child. Research shows the inequalities in the education sector have a lot to do with parental engagement and cultural influences. Schools and homes can synergistically become havens for the development of excellent learning outcomes, especially if parents are empowered to support learning at home.

Recognising that, particularly in the successful implementation of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC), the Ministry of Education formulated the relevant framework that, among others, focuses on training, advocacy, communication and collaboration, volunteering and establishing linkages.

A parent is the first role model for their child, influencing much of the child’s attitudes and behavioural development. Thus, they also transmit their own attitudes towards their child’s education.

Parental supervision

Secondly, parental supervision of homework reveals the relational aspect of their time with the child’s academic pursuits. This alone can give a child the confidence to overcome any challenge.

Thirdly, and most importantly, a parent’s constant affirmation of academic success has a long-term effect on the child, who develops a strong self-efficacy that, ultimately, makes them overcome odds.

Last year’s 10-month school closure at the height of Covid-19 gave the country an opportunity to assess how school should blend with home and community to guide learners’ education. The education of children takes place at home, when going to and from school and when in the school. The education they get while in school may be formal but it is inextricably connected to what goes on at home.

The envisaged parental empowerment and engagement aims at strengthening parents’ involvement in nurturing the potential of learners in ways that complement the efforts by teachers. The default support that parents can give schools is tracking and supporting learners’ progress at school.

Holistic child

However, the framework also focuses on behaviour, character and personal aspirations and developing a holistic child. Parents can detect early instances that could threaten the children’s motivation to learn and provide meaningful intervention.

Like a football player who scores a difficult goal and gets no applause, a disengaged parent denies the child acceptance and appreciation of their efforts by the person who would matter most to them. Parents are critical cheerleaders for their children; they make strong connections with them.

Schools requires the participation of parents and guardians during annual general meetings (AGM), visiting days, academic clinics or when a learner has learning and behavioural difficulties that the school administration wants to discuss.

It is because of this that the government has provided for policies that encourage parents to be more involved in their children’s education in the home, school and community contexts.



