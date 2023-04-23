Let economic freedom have political angle

It cannot be gainsaid that there is no prosperous black economically controlled country. Most of our nations may have achieved political but not economic independence.

For example, it is hard to find a student seeking a scholarship or a visa to study or work in an African country. This must be a matter of concern to our African leaders.

Even a nation like South Africa is still not economically independent. Most of the people wallowing in abject penury in this nation are black Africans. Indeed, the Julius Malema-led Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party members have continued to voice their concerns on contentious issues like land and mine ownership. In Kenya, we have failed to use our political power to industrialise. We have not built independent capacity in many sectors.

Our quest for industrialisation has been held captive by unbridled economic greed. We still depend on the rest of the world for more than 60 per cent of our trade. We still import even commodities that we can produce locally.

We still export labour to foreign nations, where, sometimes, people work under debilitating conditions. Our leaders still prefer to seek treatment abroad instead of building capacity for our own local facilities. We have not fully embraced the ‘Buy Kenya, Build Kenya’ mantra.

Nigeria is worth emulating. The West African country is doing a commendable job in manufacturing. Taking a cue from this, Kenya should build capacity in critical areas of education, infrastructure and agriculture.

Spark controversy

Our maturity in democracy is something that is also quite debatable. That our electoral bodies rarely conduct elections that would not spark controversy is an object of agony. Can we have an election whereby we can vouch for the announced electoral outcomes to be the true reflection of the desires expressed by the electorate? Is it possible to vote out an incumbent Head of State before the expiry of their term if the nation cannot put up with incompetence at the presidency?

There is a need for a paradigm shift and the right mindset. We must trust ourselves that we can do more than we are doing. For a long time, our national destinies have been sacrificed at the altar of political mediocrity. We have mostly been led by recycled leaders preoccupied with positions and satisfying their selfish interests instead of repositioning our continent on the global map for the public good.

Even our academicians have not risen to the occasion to inspire our future generations that this is the time for Africa. It is possible for our scholars to publish books and research on constructions that we can exclusively use instead of relying on foreign ones. The same applies to other fields.

Let us decolonise our minds—as Prof Ngugi wa Thiong’o would say—and assume the full responsibility of shaping the future of African nations. We must rise above the usual narrow parochial tribal politics and embrace the totality of our national possibilities.