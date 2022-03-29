Let e-commerce providers help in copyright and counterfeit war

The statement by the Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) chief executive officer warning of breach of pharmaceutical trading regulations by e-commerce platforms has highlighted their understated role in illicit trade.

Last year, the Kenya Copyright Board (Kecobo) wrote to the main e-commerce practitioners in the country advising them on possible abuse of the platforms to advertise, offer for sale or sell pirate and counterfeit products. The letter also advised on establishing a self-regulatory certification scheme to ensure there is no abuse of the platforms.

Kecobo found out that some of the e-commerce platforms are neither locally incorporated nor have a designated management. In addition, a considerable number do not operate from offices declared on their websites or social media.

In Kenya, one of the most significant contributions of e-commerce platforms is the distribution of devices designed to circumvent technological protection measures and offer unauthorised access to content, thereby enabling piracy. In global knowledge-driven economies, being able to control the use of copyright works and optimising regional markets depending on unique programme and linguistic needs is key to media ownership.

Circumvention devices

Circumvention of technological protection measures, including geolocation, thus represents a formidable challenge due to uncontrolled and unauthorised importation and distribution of circumvention devices through e-commerce platforms.

The platforms and their managers risk liability for the offence under Section 38(1) (i) of the Copyright Act for distribution of devices designed for circumventing technological protection measures. We have found out from copyright enforcement that the equipment that ought to be type-approved is, in most cases, not approved as required, potentially offending provisions of Kenya Information and Communications Act (KICA) in as far as management of e-commerce platforms is concerned.

The proliferation of unauthorised equipment calls for coordinated enforcement measures. Since the devices are imported, the enforcement must begin at the port of entry, verifying type approval and duty payment.

In collaboration with the Communications Authority of Kenya, Kecobo will exercise its enforcement function and propose a compliance checklist for e-commerce platforms to avoid the risk of criminal and civil liability for copyright infringement and counterfeiting.

Lastly, additional regulations, including verification checks, should be put in place for the purpose of preventing breach of the various regulatory standards by the e-commerce platforms. It may be time to review the Importation Type Approval Regulations to align with current technological realities.