Let discipline of students be starting point

The wave of suspicious fires and senseless destruction of property as is being witnessed at many boarding secondary schools across the country is alarming and heart-breaking. And it is a pointer to a much deeper crisis: A disconnect between the children’s upbringing and the school-based formal education they receive.

Education has its source and cradle, as it were, in the family. Children, in an atmosphere of love, learn more quickly the true scale of values and approved forms of culture are almost naturally assimilated by the developing mind. Why don’t the students who burn down schools torch their homes, too?

What happened to the erstwhile unmatched value-based contribution of the Church to policy-making in the development of the education system? Enter the hoax of ‘modernity’ that acts as a huge flood fast eroding the moral beacons not only in the family but also the society in general, crowned by a politically charged environment tainted with bickering, personalised politics and relentless unkind words issued from the politician parents.

The unprecedented Covid-19 global pandemic, coupled with after-school youth unemployment, crowns the menu. Can we exonerate infiltration of cultist tendencies and practices in some schools?

The reverential fear modelling of our olden education system, informed by the Holy Writ maxim “He who spares his rod hates his son, but he who loves him takes care to chastise him” (Proverbs 13:24), was abrogated by acts that rendered corporal correction of a child an offence.

To talk with one’s child, some will need to ‘download’ each other from the internet — having transferred them to the ‘cloud’ — thanks to science and technological advancement and techno-savvy youth of our day!

The apathy created by Covid-19 is a matter that requires urgent care of the children. Are they well prepared for the pandemic- and post-pandemic crises to further their education without a hitch? What will be the end product from these youth, who are the future of the nation and Church?

Personal bonding

To the parents. Do you bless your children when they come home or before they go back to school; create personal time with every one of your children as each is unique; create avenues of personal bonding with Dad and Mom and keep phones away while you dine, talk and pray together?

To the Education ministry. Constantly review the education policy in consultation with the experts. Engage the Church in a partnership that imbues our children with values and virtues to achieve maturity and wholesome formation through the education system. Restore day mixed schools in the vicinity of the catchment areas to create more bonds with parents as they learn and grow.

To the Church. May you recall and be reinvigorated by the words of Founding President Mzee Jomo Kenyatta: “You are the conscience of society.” Let your private and sponsored schools stand tall as role models. Organise counselling, instruction and prayer programmes for our children while at home. As the Scripture says, the fear of God is the beginning of wisdom.