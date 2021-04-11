Let creatives be capital owners, not wage earners

Graffiti artist

Allan Mwangi, a graffiti artist puts the final touches to a wall painting on a house in Maringo estate in Nairobi in this picture taken on January 24, 2019.
 

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Alex Matere

What you need to know:

  • Bringing the huge potential of our creative sector to bear is everyone’s call.
  • One of our greatest wins in BBI for the youth, including artists, is the proposal to establish business incubation centres at the ward level.

Over the Easter holiday, Reuben Anduvate, a budding painter from my home area, presented to me an exquisite painting of my portrait. To say that he is talented is an understatement. I dare add that, given opportunity, the lad can compete in global art exhibitions and even dwarf renowned artists.

