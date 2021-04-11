Let creatives be capital owners, not wage earners

Over the Easter holiday, Reuben Anduvate, a budding painter from my home area, presented to me an exquisite painting of my portrait. To say that he is talented is an understatement. I dare add that, given opportunity, the lad can compete in global art exhibitions and even dwarf renowned artists.

Reuben is one among many in the legion that forms Kenya’s talented, skilled and competent pool of workforce that keeps the cogs of progress turning. Besides the traditional sectors of the economy, the creative industry packs powerful wings upon which the economy can soar.

When we bring art, film, song and dance into enterprise proper, the economic potential therein grows exponentially.

However, enterprise will not come to the service of our creative sector if the government, private sector and other actors don’t nurture it by providing a conducive environment. Bringing the huge potential of our creative sector to bear is everyone’s call — for, in the words of J. F. Kennedy, “one person can make a difference, and everyone should try”.

One way to transform the sector and aid our talented creatives in their quest for personal and national growth is by anchoring solutions in policies and national plans. And one such window is the upcoming constitutional review moment — the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI). As a convenor of “Youth 4 BBI,” a platform to ensure BBI is youth-sensitive and friendly, I am confident that the work we put in will for many years help the industry.

Business incubation centres

One of our greatest wins in BBI for the youth, including artists, is the proposal to establish business incubation centres at the ward level. Each one of the 1,450 wards in the 47 counties will establish one-stop-centres, where the likes of Reuben can be trained in financial literacy and business development skills and access government tenders and contracts, besides getting financing for their ventures through the Biashara Mashinani Fund.

Equally, interventions such as the proposed National Skills Development Policy by the Ministry of Education will go a long way in providing a skilled workforce that is employable, productive, enterprising, innovative, adaptive and competitive.

The National Skills Development Policy would provide a framework to guide skills development, also harnessing talents and other abilities outside of what is considered conventional skills, benefiting the creatives. The policy will also ensure that the skills development system is aligned to regional and international obligations and benchmarks.

But these policies and programmes will not amount to much if the intellectual property and patent rights regime is not streamlined. It is weak and not very responsive to the creatives’ challenges. However, if they are implemented, we will, in the words of President Uhuru Kenyatta, transform our youth from earners of wages to owners of capital.