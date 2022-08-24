Let counties motivate community health workers

Kenya has a worrying doctor-to-patient ratio with the probability of not ever seeing a medic in one’s lifetime.

And when a health worker is desperately needed, such as during a difficult labour, infection or high fever, there may not be one.

Among the global health workforce crisis countries, whose 75 per cent of the population live in rural areas, for every 10,000 people, there are only 1.9 doctors and 8.6 nurses and midwives in Kenya according to a 2014 World Health Organization report.

The Kenya 2020-2030 Community Health Policy seeks to empower individuals, families and communities to attain the highest possible health standard.

It highlights the importance of community health workers (CHWs) in strengthening health systems.

Health knowledge

CHWs carry critical health knowledge, skills and tools into communities and homes.

Vital to saving lives, preventing disease and helping communities to reach their full potential and flourish, they support the work of doctors and nurses.

They conduct routine home visits and deliver health promotion messages, treat common illnesses and establish referral pathways for maternal and newborn health.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, CHWs were pivotal in educating communities on the virus, and its prevention, including monitoring contacts of those under home-based care.

Their efforts extended to vaccination, where they fought myths and misconceptions.

Though recognised as an essential health workforce, the devolved government hasn’t been effective in motivating CHWs.

The Kenya Community Health Policy mandates counties to pay stipends and compensate to CHWs for their time.

They are also tasked to mainstream the remuneration of community health volunteers and equally legislate community health services through legislation.

It is prudent to invest more in preventive rather than curative health measures so as to not overburden the health system. CHWs should, therefore, be a key priority for the new county governments.