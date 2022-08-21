Let counties fund greening in their plans

As the governors and members of the county assembly (MCAs), whether elected for the first time or re-elected, settle to their new positions, what should be occupying them most is what roles they will play in the county government. That includes the composition of county committees. These are the backbone of counties, managing the day-to-day affairs of the devolved unit, and it is the MCAs who call the shots.

The most essential part of the job is the composition of the County Integrated Development Plan (CIDP) if they do not exist or fast-tracking those that the outgoing devolved governments had. Since the time of city, municipal and county councils, environmental issues lay on the periphery of budgets.

In the run-up to the August 9 general election, the governorship aspirants outlined the most urgent needs they would address once elected. Call them “manifestos”. What stood out were environmental issues, the most pressing being waste management.

Nairobi City County stands out as a first among equals when it comes to counties that need a hefty budget to come out of the mire of environmental matters. What, however, needs to be urgently addressed by incoming Governor Johnson Sakaja is the budget his government will allocate to attaining the level of cleanliness expected of a metropolis like Nairobi. Solid waste management, discharges into water bodies and provision of modern sanitary landfills or waste conversion to energy and other methods of waste treatment requires funds and expertise. And the CIDP is the starting point.

Give little attention

Kenya is among countries that give very little attention to the amount of resources allocated to solid waste management. This is a very expensive venture and, whereas most developed countries privatised theirs a very long time ago, our counties still play a central role in this essential service. There is, however, noticeable failure because funding is quite strained. Substantial funds, therefore, have to be provided, which can only be secured in the CIDP.

There is also the issue of greening the central business district (CBD) after the very intensified infrastructure development in form of roads and paving of the pedestrian walkways. Many residents and those working in the city centre will remember the sustained campaign by the late John Gakuo, as Town Clerk, to green the capital city by tree planting trees—particularly on Waiyaki Way and Ngong Road and in the CBD.

This has, however, since been altered by the recent construction of Nairobi Expressway and expansion of Waiyaki Way and various other roads and streets in the county. Planting of flowers, grass and shrubs under the expressway and on the median of Waiyaki Way and also landscaping will bring back the shine.

It is often said new brooms sweep best. Kenyans are expectant of the newly elected leaders to deliver. Across the country, county governments should quickly find their bearing, now that they have been running the show for the past 10 years and are, therefore, no longer neophytes. The key is CIDPs.