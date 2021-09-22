Let counties compost their market waste

Most counties have a problem with collection and disposal of market waste, besides the domestic and industrial ones. Market waste, which is purely organic and generated almost daily, can be managed through composting as it is ideal for use as fertiliser and is readily available.

Most markets in the major counties generate around 30 tonnes of green waste per day. Counties have ample land on which facilities for composting can be put up. Unlike sanitary landfills or dumpsites, which in most counties are already full, composting requires smaller space. Doing it in a roofed structure also reduces greenhouse gases and can generate revenue. The financial implication is negligible. It requires minimal labour and counties have enough of it.

Compactor trucks

But it should be professional. For a start, provide closed refuse compactor trucks to transport the green waste from markets to the facility. Segregation would remove other types of waste, such as plastics. It should be done in open fields.

An ideal compost facility must have four chambers. A fermentation chamber, where the green waste is allowed to ferment by addition of water, is the starting point. The organisms break down the waste, generating enough heat. Up to this point, the process is natural, without any chemical input. The waste is turned after about two to three weeks, preferably using a truck shovel, to allow aeration.

For complete maturation, the waste is then taken to the second chamber for a continuation of the process to fine-tune the result of the end product. The fourth chamber is used to store the final product that can be sold to farmers.

The only danger is when the waste from markets is mixed with others, like metals, because this will make the soil turn acidic. For composting and waste-to-energy processes, success lies in segregation of waste to almost a 100 per cent.

This is a doable affordable project.



