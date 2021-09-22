Let counties compost their market waste

A garbage truck.

Most markets in the major counties generate around 30 tonnes of green waste per day.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  David M. Kigo

Most counties have a problem with collection and disposal of market waste, besides the domestic and industrial ones. Market waste, which is purely organic and generated almost daily, can be managed through composting as it is ideal for use as fertiliser and is readily available.

