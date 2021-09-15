Let clergy back ‘three zeroes’

Efforts to address the sexual reproductive health and rights (SRHR) issues among adolescent girls and young women in the rural and urban areas of the county are hampered by inter-religious perspectives and beliefs, which have widened the myths and misconceptions gap.

Religious leaders are respected people in our communities and they influence behaviours, values and norms. Kenya is a predominantly religious country. As at 2019, Christians were 85.5 per cent of the population and Muslims 11 per cent. People adhering to the Hindu, Sikh, Baha’i faith and the various traditional beliefs made two per cent. Studies show many Kenyans to be religious to the extent that, in case of ill-health, they seek healing in places of worship.

But despite increasing cases of teenage pregnancy, HIV, unsafe abortion and sexual violence, the clergy have done little to address adolescents’ and young people’s sexual reproductive health risks. Inter-religious perspectives instil in youth fear and guilt of accessing family planning services.

Maternal deaths

A 2013 analysis by National Council for Population and Development and UNFPA listed maternal deaths resulting from pregnancy complications caused by haemorrhage (severe bleeding) at 44 per cent, obstructed labour 34 per cent, eclampsia (hypertension) 13 per cent, sepsis six per cent and ruptured uterus three per cent. These can be addressed by antenatal clinics. Sadly, some religious and cultural beliefs limit youth’s access to health services.

According to a 2013 CREAW baseline survey on gender-based violence (GBV), 45 per cent of women aged 15-49 have experienced physical or sexual violence, with women and girls 90 per cent. The silence of religious and cultural groups on GBV is worrying.

Let the clergy address the sexual reproductive health risks for adolescents and youth, which can boost universal SRHR services. Let them support pursuit of the three zeroes: Zero maternal deaths, Zero GBV and Zero unmet needs for contraceptives.



