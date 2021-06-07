Let city status also come with waste systems

Amid the clamour for city status — which the erstwhile Nakuru Town recently acquired — the national and county governments must address the waste management infrastructure. Roads, water and, to some extent, health facilities in most counties have been addressed to some level but waste management is yet to be tackled holistically.

One cannot talk of air, water and environmental pollution without bringing in waste collection. Waste is a major contributor of pollution. However, most counties still practise the traditional method of collection, transportation and dumping waste at badly managed dumpsites.

Waste is a resource. Separating it at source before collection and disposal will minimise the volume that reaches dumpsites. Households should separate the organics, PET bottles and paper. Waste pickers or scavengers have a ready market for bottles and paper while the organics can be composted or sold to pig farmers.

Dumpsites

Most developed countries have almost hit 100 per cent waste separation and whatever reaches the sanitary landfills or incinerators is that waste that has no value at all.

Our dumpsites are nothing to write home about. They are a mess and a very big source of air pollution because of smoke, methane and other gases that are released into the air.

No county can claim to have a well-managed sanitary landfill or a waste-to-energy plant. The national government can provide these facilities since it is quite an expensive venture.

The entire waste stream should be addressed afresh. Counties could be using huge resources in contracting waste collectors due to their refusal to move from those obsolete methods.

Populations in cities and towns have grown to unmanageable levels and waste generation sharply shot up. We need a paradigm shift if we are to have green and clean cities, which calls for proper budgets for environmental management.

Counties can also totally privatise waste management and remain with the role of enforcement and regulation. That is the global trend.