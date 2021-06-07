Let city status also come with waste systems

A view of Nakuru town.

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  David M. Kigo

Amid the clamour for city status — which the erstwhile Nakuru Town recently acquired — the national and county governments must address the waste management infrastructure. Roads, water and, to some extent, health facilities in most counties have been addressed to some level but waste management is yet to be tackled holistically.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.