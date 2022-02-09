Let Church respect science

When news of the birth of “Dolly the sheep” made headlines, the Church condemned the “attempt to change nature” through cloning.

But it praised a controversial American doctor who fabricated data on a handful of patients to promote a bogus link between vaccines and autism.

In 2016, when US President Donald Trump called climate change a “Chinese-invented hoax” and made a mockery of biomedical science, especially vaccines, evangelicals gave him a standing ovation.

A renowned Kenyan ‘church doctor’ erroneously stoked a conspiracy theory against the Covid-19 jab, leaving officials gasping with a dizzying incredulity.

These demonstrate how ingrained the disagreements between the Church and science are. They typify two diametrically opposed thought systems perpetually at odds: Scientists perceive the Church as being against scientific advancement; the Church nurses centuries-old belief that science’s conclusions in certain areas are invariably wrong.

Scientific discoveries

Historically, major scientific discoveries, such as Darwin’s Theory of Evolution, have proved profoundly unsettling in religious quarters. While science has altered our worldview and resulted in tremendous improvements in lifestyle and material well-being, the Church has lagged behind.

It is woefully unable to deal with the brave new world of Big Bang cosmology, quantum physics, genetic engineering and nanotechnology.

Science will not adequately cater for our spiritual needs. But a religion that refuses to embrace it is unlikely to survive to the next century. For the religious thinkers who engage it constructively, the coming decades will be a time of excitement and renewal.

As scientists unlock more secrets of nature, so will they reveal a universe of stunning beauty and ingenuity, a grand cosmic scheme worthy of our awe.

Science is necessary for religion to be beneficial, Dr Martin Luther King, Jr. quipped. And vice versa. We mustn’t vie for the supremacy of one over the other; let us take the best from both to be our best selves.