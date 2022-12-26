Let children on school holidays enjoy vacation

In the spirit of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC), let us not transfer academic work to our homes during the holidays.

Children should be left to enjoy the vacation. The heavy workload given to children in the name of holiday assignment is mentally draining and a hindrance to the free growth and development of children. Schools have turned children into academic robots.

Holistic human development must focus on all aspects of a being—physical, mental, social, moral, emotional, aesthetic and linguistic development.

It is the second time that children have a long holiday since the reopening of schools after the long closure occasioned by Covid19. For the past two years, children have had a marathon of academic work with breaks as short as a week.

That, and limited co-curricular activities for fear of coronavirus infections and pressure to recover ‘lost’ time—despite educationists and psychologists warning that such a crash programme is not healthy for children, their parents or teachers—has led to psychosocial issues like stress, depression and anti-social behaviour among the children.

Yet the Ministry of Education stipulates a structured learning day, with breaks, from Monday to Friday and co-curricular activities such as games and sports, drama, music, clubs and societies after classes.

Media reports an increase in suicide cases among teachers, parents and students. Assault, bullying and even homicide have increased amongst learners.

Psychoanalytic research and health experts show mental illness and antisocial behaviour are related to deprivation of two essential functions of the body Natural sleep and play. When exposed to an optimal environment without inhibition, a human being will look for leisure to unwind and release accumulated pressure or sleep when tired.

The holiday is a great relief for children as they can unwind by sleeping and playing. Children tend to sleep more soon after schools close and, when awake, spontaneously turn to play and other social activities other than books. This is compensation for sleep deprivation and limited play at school.

Deprivation of these essentials leads to deterioration of the neurons which serve different functions. During sleep, the brain eliminates waste. Research on mice showed that some of the proteins related to Alzheimer’s disease were eliminated during sleep.

The brain lends repair unto itself. Likewise, social psychology research shows play leads to healthy social interactions, and non-formal and informal learning. It is during play that children practice what is learnt formally in school.

Before the 8-4-4 system, children rarely carried home their school instruction resources. More often than not, ‘homework’ was completed within the school. As years went by, children were turned into ‘book worms’, both in school and at home.

Avoid unnecessary confinement and too much academic pressure on the child during holidays. Study time, if any, should start at 9am and end by lunch time. We cannot force a culture of reading in children through tedious academic assignments. Leisure reading should, instead, be advocated.



