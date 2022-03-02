Let CBK protect Kenyans from rogue lenders

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK), which was established in 1966, has its core functions spelt out in Article 231 of the Constitution and the CBK Act. Many Kenyans are unaware of its roles and consider it as an elite institution that is out of reach of the ordinary citizen.

With the primary mandate of CBK being formulation of monetary policy for the country, there exists a regulation, licensing and bank supervision department of the CBK that is charged with the licensing of commercial banks, financial institutions and credit reference bureaus (CRBs) in the country.

Owing to the vibrant economy, Kenya has 42 licensed banks, 13 microfinance institutions, 74 forex bureaus and three CRBs, according to the CBK report. These are all under the regulation of the CBK’s Bank Supervision Department. Many Kenyans rely on the banks, microfinance institutions and savings and credit cooperative (sacco) societies for their savings, credit and banking services.

Interestingly, the CBK introduced the CRBs to enable the sharing of customers’ credit data with an aim of liberalising access to credit. This was with the expectation that credit consumers will use their credit records to negotiate for better terms with lenders. On the contrary, the CRBs have turned to be a challenge to Kenyans. More than four million borrowers have been blacklisted by the CRBs.

Loan defaulters

Banks have taken advantage of the rampant blacklist to deny consumers credit based on it and have gone ahead to use their financial muscle to influence the decisions to list or de-list their customers from the CRBs. They influence the CRB laws to their favour, leaving many in trouble: Many a loan defaulter has their property auctioned, others threatened and, in some extreme case, attacked by goons in the name of debt collectors set on them.

There exists an informal money lending ‘Shylock’ system across the country in addition to non-deposit taking mobile money lenders. During these hard economic times, Kenyans are suffering under these institutions. The CBK has been accused of turning a blind eye to a countrywide outcry about CRBs’ collusion with banks to blacklist borrowers illegally. Cases have been submitted to the CBK bank supervision department for intervention but nothing seems to come out of it.

There was excitement across the country when President Uhuru Kenyatta announced a raft of intervention measures aimed at relieving Kenyans of the suffering caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. The 11th measure announced through his state address and speech on October 20, last year in Kirinyaga County was access to credit and delisting from the CRBs. That was a huge relief to Kenyans carrying the burden of blacklist, denial of credit and constant harassment by lenders and the CRBs.

But the excitement was shortlived as the lenders roundly ignored the presidential directive and Kenyans were back to square one. Who will save them?