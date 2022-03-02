Let CBK protect Kenyans from rogue lenders

Kenyan currency

There exists an informal money lending ‘Shylock’ system across the country in addition to non-deposit taking mobile money lenders.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Patrick Kaberia

Executive director

PAWA Africa Foundation,

What you need to know:

  • The Central Bank of Kenya introduced the credit reference bureaus (CRBs) to enable the sharing of customers’ credit data with an aim of liberalising access to credit.
  • The CBK has been accused of turning a blind eye to a countrywide outcry about CRBs’ collusion with banks to blacklist borrowers illegally.

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK), which was established in 1966, has its core functions spelt out in Article 231 of the Constitution and the CBK Act. Many Kenyans are unaware of its roles and consider it as an elite institution that is out of reach of the ordinary citizen.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.