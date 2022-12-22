Let authorities clean up the blots in KCPE

The 2022 KCPE results are out, bringing to the end an exercise that saw 1,233,852 candidates sit the national examination with the hopes of transiting to secondary school.

Distinctive this time round was the rather no-show for the frenzies, pomp and colour that has been the standard on the release of results. This announcement was a relatively queer one.

Going against the culture set by his predecessors, Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu decided to declare the figures, not personalities.

This shifting sent several stakeholders back to the drawing board. There was no moment of fame and a forum for free marketing for schools on national TV.

Likewise, the Education boss said the overall performance of this cohort improved compared to 2021 despite the difficult situation it faced. In comparison, unfortunately, a grim picture is painted of this group’s performance.

In the previous year, the number of students who scored 400 marks and above was 11,852 but it reduced significantly to 9,443. Those who scored below 300 in 2022 is also fretting: 916,653 candidates scored one to 299 marks, an upsurge of 29,754 from the previous lot.

Furthermore, what is the effect of the decision to allow 252 candidates in nine exam centres involved in malpractices to receive their results and be guaranteed transition to secondary school? Without consequences for their actions, how shall we end such malpractices? If the transition to the next level is so guaranteed, what is the purpose of the exam?

Another misinformation was on the subject performances, more so on languages. Four papers had improved from 2021—including English and Kiswahili.

Situational analysis, nonetheless, shows most schools have performed inadequately in the two subject compared to 2021, significantly harming the general school mean.

To exemplify the poor performance in the 2022 KCPE is a viral video of a head teacher in a school in western Kenya crying in shock as he addressed astounded parents.

Another case in point is a letter to the parents of a top-performing school in Machakos County, in which the head teacher refutes the results.

The head teacher said the school had already launched an official complaint to the Kenya National Examination Council (Knec) and the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology.

Lastly, one might wonder about the essence of having candidates sit KPSEA exams then failing to release the results. What does this simple act have on the mental well-being of the Grade Six pupils transiting to junior secondary school?

It is high time education stakeholders analysed some of the regulations and policies to gauge whether they meet their objectives.

The mode of standardisation, effective communication and effects of 100 per cent transition policy on mental health should be improved for posterity if we want to enhance the education sector.



